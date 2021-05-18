US to boost vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced that will boost its vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses as domestic demands for COVID-19 jabs drop.

Biden said it will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming weeks.

RELATED STORY: UAE approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 yrs old

The doses will come from the existing production of American brands Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“We know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic that’s raging globally is under control,” Biden said.

White House earlier announced that it will share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which are not yet authorized by US drug regulators.

READ ON: WHO grants emergency use listing for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

The AstraZeneca jabs will be shipped once it is cleared for review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Biden said the US will become the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world adding that the US will not use vaccines “to secure favors from other countries.” (RA)