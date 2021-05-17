Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines gets stricter on travel ban from 7 countries

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippines has started barring the entry of travelers from Oman and the UAE as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, particularly the COVID-19 variant from India.

“All existing travel restrictions of passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are extended until 2359H of May 31, 2021,” Philippine presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“The Department of Transportation should ensure that airlines are directed not to allow the boarding of passengers who are prohibited from entering the country pursuant to travel restrictions imposed by the Office of the President and IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) resolutions except if they are part of the repatriation efforts of the national government,” Roque added.

RELATED STORY: PH-UAE flight suspension: Here’s how affected travelers can rebook, refund tickets

The Philippines on Saturday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases of the so-called ‘double mutant’ variant first detected in India, bringing the total to 12. The India coronavirus variant carries two mutations, E484Q and L425R.

Experts say the E484Q mutation is similar to the E484K mutation or the ‘escape mutation’ which helps the virus gets past the body’s immune system, while L452R is found to be an efficient spreader of the coronavirus.

READ ON: Overseas Filipinos in UAE reschedule travel plans to avoid COVID-19 transmission to loved ones in PH

The first two reported cases were overseas Filipino workers who separately arrived from Oman and the UAE, which prompted Philippine authorities to consequently impose the travel ban until the end of the month.

Both Gulf countries host a huge community of Filipino expatriate workers, and the Philippine government has implemented measures to ensure those returning to the country follow stringent protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus. NGOs are also helping OFWs. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: PH bet Rabiya Mateo and Miss Thailand Amanda Obdam hold hands during Miss Universe

3 hours ago

‘Donuts for jabs’: Gordon wants incentive for individuals who will receive Covid-19 jabs

4 hours ago

Philippines to host Asian Senior Women’s Championship

4 hours ago

Filipino taekwondo jins vie for Tokyo Olympics berths

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button