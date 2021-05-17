Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino taekwondo jins vie for Tokyo Olympics berths

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

Photo from Twitter: Philippine Sports Commission @psc_gov

A four-member Philippine team, led by RIO 2016 veteran Kirstie Elaine Alora, is vying for Tokyo Olympics berths in the Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament to be held on Friday and Saturday in Amman, Jordan.

2019 Philippines Southeast Asian Games gold winners Pauline Lopez and Kurt Bryan Barbosa and silver medalist Arven Alcantara are also among the qualifiers.

RELATED STORY: Two Filipino swimmers set to conquer Olympics

First up on Friday is Alcantara, who is eyeing a slot in the men’s -68 kgs class. Alora will participate in the game on Saturday in the women’s +67 kgs and also Barbosa in the men’s -58 kgs. Lopez, 24, will be up on the mat in the women’s -57 kgs on Saturday.

Paralympian Allain Keanu Ganapin (-75 kg) will vie for the Paralympics Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, reports said.

READ ON: Hidilyn Diaz qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

National team coach Carlos Padilla expects his jins to perform well and earn their tickets to Tokyo Olympics set from July 23 to August 8.

The team arrived in Amman on Friday and everyone has adjusted to the five-hour time zone difference, Padilla was quoted as saying. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Evacuation of Filipinos starts as Israel-Hamas clashes intensify

6 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 10,000 fine, two year jail time for failure to provide drug test in UAE

23 mins ago

WATCH: Filipinos visibly dismayed after Rabiya Mateo failed to enter Top 10

39 mins ago

Gordon warns India-like COVID-19 scenario ‘very possible’ in PH

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button