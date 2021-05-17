Filipino taekwondo jins vie for Tokyo Olympics berths

A four-member Philippine team, led by RIO 2016 veteran Kirstie Elaine Alora, is vying for Tokyo Olympics berths in the Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament to be held on Friday and Saturday in Amman, Jordan.

2019 Philippines Southeast Asian Games gold winners Pauline Lopez and Kurt Bryan Barbosa and silver medalist Arven Alcantara are also among the qualifiers.

First up on Friday is Alcantara, who is eyeing a slot in the men’s -68 kgs class. Alora will participate in the game on Saturday in the women’s +67 kgs and also Barbosa in the men’s -58 kgs. Lopez, 24, will be up on the mat in the women’s -57 kgs on Saturday.

Paralympian Allain Keanu Ganapin (-75 kg) will vie for the Paralympics Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, reports said.

National team coach Carlos Padilla expects his jins to perform well and earn their tickets to Tokyo Olympics set from July 23 to August 8.

The team arrived in Amman on Friday and everyone has adjusted to the five-hour time zone difference, Padilla was quoted as saying. (AW)