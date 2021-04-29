Philippines negotiating to secure excess COVID-19 vax from other countries – Galvez

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Wednesday that the Philippine government is negotiating with other countries to obtain their excess COVID-19 vaccines.

“Talagang halos umaga, gabi nagne-negotiate po tayo, kahit Sabado, Linggo po, para makakuha lang po tayo ng talagang steady and secured supply this coming May and June,” Galvez said during the Talk to the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The United States earlier announced that they are sending 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

Galvez bared he has been coordinating with Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Romualdez and other diplomatic channels to secure the excess supply of AstraZeneca doses from other countries.

He added that they are devising a plan to obtain 3 million doses of excess AstraZeneca jabs from the US.

The vaccine czar also said that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has reached out to other countries to get their excess supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Galvez admitted that the government is having problems securing vaccines to inoculate Filipinos, but he assured that they are trying their best to resolve it.

Meanwhile, he said that 500,000 doses of Sinovac shots will arrive on Thursday while the delivery of 2,355,210 Pfizer jabs from the COVAX facility may happen before the end of June.