Heavy rains, hail formations expected in parts of UAE on April 28

Staff Report

The UAE’s weather bureau forecasts heavy rains with a chance of hailstorms at parts of the UAE today, April 28.

The latest bulletin from the National Center for Meteorology shows the entire country covered with either a yellow or orange warning.

Orange-covered areas include Abu Dhabi’s western regions, as well as parts of Ras Al Khaimah. This warning signifies that hazardous weather events are expected, and that residents should be on the alert and should comply with advice issued by the authorities.

Meanwhile, yellow-covered areas include Dubai, Abu Dhabi City and parts of Fujairah. Residents in these areas are advised to be on the lookout for weather disturbances if they plan to head outside their homes.

The weather bulletin warning is in place until 11:30 pm tonight.

