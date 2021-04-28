Fully vaccinated Americans can go mask-free outdoors most of the time

United States President Joe Biden said that Americans who were vaccinated against COVID-19 can now go out without a mask if there is no crowd.

“For those who haven’t gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you’re younger, or thinking you don’t need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated. Now. Now,” Biden said.

His statement comes following the announcement of the Centers for Disease Control that fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors when walking, jogging or biking, or dining with friends at outdoor restaurants.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC however clarified that masks are still considered necessary for vaccinated people if they are at concerts, parades or large sporting events, even when outdoors.

Masks are also still recommended for indoor activities. More than half of all US adults have received at least one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden had set July 4 as a target for when people could get together with a sense of normalcy.