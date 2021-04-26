Malacañang says PH managing COVID-19 variants ‘well’ amid surge

Malacañang said that the Philippines has been managing the spread of new and more transmissible COVID-19 variants very well.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that the country’s fatality rate from the coronavirus remains lower than the global average.

“Unag-una, hindi po natin hinayaan dumami. Talagang nagkaroon po ng mga variants na naging dahilan kung bakit lumobo,” Roque said in a briefing.

Roque also added that the country’s ranking in terms of highest COVID-19 cases has improved to 26th, from the previous 20th, Roque said.

“I don’t think it is a negative reflection. On the other hand, dahil nga po meron tayong world ranking, makikita natin na we are managing, still, the new variants rather well,” he added.

The Philippines has surpassed the one million coronavirus cases on Monday after recording 8,929 new confirmed cases.

The total confirmed cases in the country are now at 1,006,428. There are 74,623 active cases of people currently infected by the virus.

The Department of Health said that 11,333 people have recovered from the virus bringing the total recoveries to 914,952.

70 people have died from the virus increasing the death toll to 16,853. (TDT)