LOOK: India converts park into crematorium following COVID-19 surge

A park has been converted in Delhi into a crematorium as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India.

Local reports said crematoriums and funeral facilities are struggling to cope with thousands of deaths of COVID-19 victims being reported daily.

At least 20 pyre platforms have been built in the park located southeast of Delhi.

“We are hopeful of managing the situation better with the 20 new platforms being built in the park. At present, we are operating from 6 a.m. to midnight,” a worker from a local crematorium said.

Another 50 platforms may be set up in the remaining part of the park soon according to the contractor of the project.

Meanwhile, authorities are also getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling for funeral pyres thats glowing every night.

According to AP report, a long queue of ambulances are waiting to cremate dead patients.

India’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse as over 300,000 daily COVID-19 infections are being recorded.

The health ministry recorded 350,179 new cases pushing India’s total COVID-19 cases past 17 million. (RA)