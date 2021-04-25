Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines logs 8,162 new COVID-19 infections, total COVID-19 cases near one million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Philippines’ COVID-19 is nearing the one-million mark after the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 8,162 additional cases of COVID-19.

The daily tally pushed the total number of coronavirus cases at 997,523. Eight labs failed to submit data on DOH’s COVID-19 daily tally on time.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 reproduction rate in NCR drops to 0.93 – OCTA

The DOH also recorded 20,509 new recoveries, bringing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 903,665.

Active cases went down to 77,075, the lowest since March 21, following a streak of mass recoveries.

READ ON: Herd immunity in NCR Plus, high-risk areas to be achieved by October – Galvez

The agency also tallied 109 deaths due to the virus, bringing the death toll in the Philippines to 16,783.

OCTA Research group earlier said the COVID-18 reproduction rate in Metro Manila went down to 0.93. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]pinotimes.ae

Related Articles

PH expects delivery of up to 170M doses of COVID-19 vaccines this 2021

4 hours ago

LOOK: ‘Halal’ community pantry opens in Zamboanga City

4 hours ago

PM Modi says COVID-19 storm has shaken India

5 hours ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: 1,813 new cases in UAE, total now at 510,738

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button