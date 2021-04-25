Philippines logs 8,162 new COVID-19 infections, total COVID-19 cases near one million

The Philippines’ COVID-19 is nearing the one-million mark after the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 8,162 additional cases of COVID-19.

The daily tally pushed the total number of coronavirus cases at 997,523. Eight labs failed to submit data on DOH’s COVID-19 daily tally on time.

The DOH also recorded 20,509 new recoveries, bringing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 903,665.

Active cases went down to 77,075, the lowest since March 21, following a streak of mass recoveries.

The agency also tallied 109 deaths due to the virus, bringing the death toll in the Philippines to 16,783.

OCTA Research group earlier said the COVID-18 reproduction rate in Metro Manila went down to 0.93. (RA)