LOOK: ‘Halal’ community pantry opens in Zamboanga City

More community pantries continue to popped up in the country including a community pantry that offers halal food for Muslim community.

A community pantry which offers free Halal food was organized in Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City last Monday April 19.

According to the organizer, Dr. Abdul Javar Esturco, they intend to help fellow Christian and Muslim Filipinos who are need especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Inspired po siya sa growing community pantries all over the country. At ngayon po ay buwan ng Ramadan, kaya encouraged po ang lahat to help out in whatever way they can,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Esturco said his fellow doctors initially contributed for the food donation initiative. More donors eventually came in and they even inked a partnership with “Kids Who Far,” a youth organization that launched a backyard farming initiative in the city.

Meanwhile, he is hopeful that the community pantry they organized will last until Eid al-Fitr.

A similar community pantry was organized by Khal Mambuay Campong at theit family’s restaurant in Cagayan de Oro City. (RA)