Dubai tourist to be deported after serving prison term for using fake passport

A Dubai tourist who used a forged French passport and boarding pass to fly to Italy was sentenced to spend six months in jail.

The Dubai Criminal Court also ordered the Moroccan tourist to pay a hefty fine of AED150,000, according to a report of The National.

The man was apprehended by airport authorities after presenting a fake passport, boarding pass and exit/entry stamps to board an Emirates flight to Rome on January 17, 2021.

A security guard at Dubai International Airport told the court, “I was checking travellers’ documents and it was very obvious his passport was fake. The Dubai exit/entry stamps were clearly forged.”

He later on confessed that he bought his fake documents from a man in Turkey in March 2020 for a sum of AED12,957.

The passport was later on shipped to his address in Dubai.

“I was trying to find better living conditions in Italy and it’s very hard to get their visa as a Moroccan citizen,” he told the judges.

He will be deported after serving his prison term.