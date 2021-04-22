UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ initiative surpasses 86-million mark in two weeks

The UAE’s record-breaking ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign may reach its target well ahead of schedule, as it has raised over AED86.8 million since it was launched on April 11.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is one the region’s largest food drives that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

Food distribution has already begun in Jordan, Pakistan and Egypt as part of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that aims to support disadvantaged communities across 20 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

Initially, it was only intended to cover 20 countries, but the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced the expansion of food relief operations to 10 additional countries.

Every AED1 donated will help provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt.

In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, encouraged humanitarian associations, companies, businessmen and philanthropists in the UAE to send 100 million messages of goodness and love to the needy and the poor in the month of goodness.

“Distributing food is the best thing to do to bring us close to the month of fasting,” His Highness said.

How to donate?

Companies, businessmen and individuals from all over the world can donate any amount starting from AED1 through the website www.100millionmeals.ae or through a bank transfer to Dubai Islamic Bank account with IBAN no.:AE080240001520977815201.

Donations inside the UAE can also be made through SMS (Etisalat and Du) by texting “Meal” to numbers listed on the website depending on the number of meals selected for donation.