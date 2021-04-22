Latest News

Public toilets may spread COVID-19 aerosols, says new study

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

New research has found the possible transmission of COVID-19 in public toilets.

A team of scientists from the Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science is now investigating the spread of microbes containing aerosol droplets after a person flushed a toilet or urinal in a public restroom.

Based on the study, the researchers found that the droplets from flushed toilets were detected to reach the height of up to five feet (1.5 metres) for 20 seconds or longer after flushing.

Apart from that, researchers also found that microbes still go into the air even if you flush the toilet with its cover.

“After about three hours of tests involving more than 100 flushes, we found a substantial increase in the measured aerosol levels in the ambient environment with the total number of droplets generated in each flushing test ranging up to the tens of thousands,” study co-author Siddhartha Verma said.

“Both the toilet and urinal generated large quantities of droplets smaller than three micrometers in size, posing a significant transmission risk if they contain infectious microorganisms. Due to their small size, these droplets can remain suspended for a long time,” the researcher added.

Canada previously published a research about traces of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater.

“The significant accumulation of flush-generated aerosolized droplets over time suggests that the ventilation system was not effective in removing them from the enclosed space even though there was no perceptible lack of airflow within the restroom,” one of the researchers added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte top choice for 2022 presidential race – Pulse Asia

14 mins ago

Senators want to defund NTF-ELCAC, reallocate P19 billion budget for ayuda

1 hour ago

India sets the world’s highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases with 314,835 new infections

3 hours ago

6,500 OFWs remain in quarantine hotels, funds only good till end of May — OWWA

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button