Leni Robredo tests negative for COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo has tested negative for COVID-19.

“Got my NEGATIVE RT PCR Result just a few minutes ago. I quarantined strictly inside my bedroom for 7 straight days. Went out early this morning to have myself tested and went back to my cave to wait for my result,” she said on a Facebook post.

Robredo added that she will continue to quarantine following her doctor’s advice.

“Even if I tested Negative already, I was advised by our doctor to finish at least the 10-day minimum quarantine period. The 8 days passed by so swiftly because we’re all immersed with our Bayanihan E-Konsulta operations,” Robredo added.

Last week, Robredo said that she would undergo quarantine because she was directly exposed to her staff who tested positive for the virus.

“I was with him in the car, in the elevator, and in the office almost every day this week,” she added.

Robredo said that they had regular surveillance testing in their office to ensure staff safety.

“We have regular surveillance antigen testing in the office and we do follow very strict health protocols but because I was a very close contact,” she said.