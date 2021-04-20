DTI’s first TNK webinar series to highlight financial support for Agribusiness opportunities in PH

The plantita/plantito phenomenon of many OFWs hooked into growing their own plants has started avenues for new businesses to rise in the Philippines – and the Department of Agriculture (DA) together with the Department of Trade and Industry has now come up with a way for agricultural enthusiasts to help start ups launch their business in the country.

DTI’s ‘Trabaho, Negosyo, and Kabuhayan’ (TNK) webinar series is set to feature DA’s Agricultural Credit Policy Council (DA-ACPC) that will highlight several unique financial assistance programs for SMEs, small farmers and fisherfold, and young agri-entrepreneurs.

Executive Director Jocelyn Badiola will spearhead the agribusiness webinar scheduled on April 30, Friday at 1:00 pm (Dubai time) via Zoom.

Free registration is available for everyone at: http://bit.ly/TNK1Agri ​

Filipinos can also send their inquiries via email at [email protected] .

The TNK Webinar series will run from April to November 2021. Updates regarding the four-part series will be available on DTI Dubai’s official Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/DTI.Dubai