DID YOU KNOW? Minimum SSS contribution for OFWs has now increased to Php1,040 per month

A recent circular released by the Social Security System (SSS) states that the minimum monthly contribution among OFWs is now pegged at Php 1,040 (AED 79.02*) or Php 12,480 (AED 948.26) per year.

This is 8% higher than 2020’s minimum monthly contribution at Php 960.

Circular no. 2020-039 of the SSS states that the new schedule of contributions for land-based OFW members is effective as of January 2021, pursuant to the enactment of Republic Act no. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018.

Mark Roue Oliva, SSS representative for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said that OFW coverage is mandatory but they are free to choose which salary bracket they fall under.

“Malaya pa din silang pumili kung alin yung gusto nilang premium. Pero sa SSS, hinihikayat namin ang mga OFW na mas maganda doon sa maximum ang kanilang bayad kuya kaya nila. Kasi ang benefits and loanable computations nila ay nakadepende sa binabayad nila kada buwan,” explained Oliva.

The maximum payable amount per month is Php 3,250 (AED 246.94) which sums up to Php 39,000 (AED 2,963.32) per year.

Reactivating membership

Oliva advises OFWs who have forgotten their 10-digit SSS number to reach their respective SSS offices by email through the following channels, depending on where their visa is issued:

Dubai and the Northern Emirates: [email protected]

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra regions: [email protected]

“Kailangan namin na manggaling sa inyong personal email address ang inyong request. We also advise OFWs to attach their passport copy, copy of emirates ID and for proper identification, please also send a selfie holding your passport information page,” said Oliva.

Once OFWs get their 10-digit SSS number, they can now pay through their nearest exchange center.

Numerous benefits

Bonafide OFW members are entitled to a package of benefits under the Social Security Program.

These include:

Sickn​ess: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/DownloadContent?fileName=2016_SSS_Guidebook_Sickness.pdf

Maternity: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/appmanager/viewArticle.jsp?page=maternity

Retirement: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/appmanager/viewArticle.jsp?page=retirement

Disability: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/appmanager/viewArticle.jsp?page=disability

Death: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/appmanager/viewArticle.jsp?page=death

Funeral: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/appmanager/viewArticle.jsp?page=funeral

Unemployment: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/appmanager/viewArticle.jsp?page=unemployment

The same benefits apply for self-employed and voluntary members except the unemployment insurance.

* Php 13.16