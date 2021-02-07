Professional make-up artist turns scavenger into Chris Pratt look-alike

Professional make-up artist and hairstylist Richard Strandz wowed netizens after he turned a scavenger into a Chris Pratt look-alike.

Strandz helped Dennis Pascual get a makeover as his way of helping him out.

Strandz said he usually sees Pascual along the street carrying a sack full of recyclable plastics to be later on sold to junk shops so he could earn a living.

RELATED STORY: The most stunning PH celebrity transformations of 2020

He said he can relate to Pascual’s story since he himself was once a “mangangalakal” and always feels the urge to help them.

This prompted him to finally reach out to Pascual and ask him to undergo the makeover, to which he agreed.

Strandz showed the entire process of the makeover on his YouTube channel “Richard Strandz” where it showed Pascual getting a haircut, and a shave after tidying himself up.

They also did a mini photoshoot with Pascual wearing a black undershirt over a grey blazer.

Netizens praised Strandz for the makeover commenting that Pascual has the potential to become a model for men’s apparel or even a good subject for a men’s magazine.

At the end of the video, Strandz handed over P500 to Pascual as payment for the sack of recyclable items he had accumulated since that day he was not able to go to the junk shop.

READ ON: Pinoy ‘Spider-Man’ actor shares body transformation journey

In exchange, Strandz asked him to do good and be good in life.

He hopes that with Pascual’s transformation, he will be able to help him get a job offer.

As of this writing, the transformation video already has 77,000 views and 2,900 likes on the video streaming platform.

Photos of Dennis were also shared on Strandz Facebook page where it also garnered 2,800 reactions and was shared 703 times. (ES)

Watch the video here: