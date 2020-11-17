Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Australia’s aid to Philippines for typhoon victims reaches Php 35M

The Philippines has received a total of Php35 million in aid since the onslaught brought about by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses.

Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson stated that Australia will support the Philippines to help the country rise once again by aiding residents who have been severely impacted by the aftermath of the typhoons.

“We now have about a million Australian dollars (PHP35.3 million) in contribution to typhoon response, but the point of all these is not really the amount but the principle that when the Philippines is in difficulty, Australia will stand by with the Philippines– always has, always will,” said Amb. Robinson.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency reveal that Australia has prepositioned “a whole range of supplies” in the Philippines in partnership with the government and the Red Cross even before “Rolly” hit the country.

“So within a very short time about 48 hours maybe even less of Typhoon Rolly hitting, we were able to release about 6 and half million pesos worth of prepositioned supplies,” Robinson said.

After the United Nations appealed for Typhoon Rolly assistance, which was eventually expanded for “Ulysses”-affected areas, Australia announced around PHP28 million more for the Philippine disaster response.

The additional aid will be coursed through the UN World Food Programme to help affected communities provide for their families and repair their homes.

“We will also support health services and counseling for vulnerable women and girls through local partners,” he said in a prior tweet.

 

