Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about progress of ERC’s relief operations in Philippines

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has called the ERC delegation currently in Manila, Philippines, to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by typhoon “Goni”.

During the phone call, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the humanitarian situation and the progress of the ERC’s relief operations in affected areas affected.

He then directed the delegation to reinforce the ERC’s humanitarian and relief response, to improve living conditions and reduce the burdens on the locals.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the aid provided by the ERC continues the global humanitarian and relief efforts of the UAE and its leadership, based on the country’s commitment to supporting victims of natural disasters and crises.

He then pointed out that the UAE aims to meet the needs of those affected by disasters and facilitate the provision of basic services, such as shelter and food.

The ERC’s related initiatives have strengthened its capacity to rapidly respond to the effects of disasters, he added.