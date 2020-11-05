Housemaid faces court for stealing jewellery, cash amounting to AED182,000

A 36-year-old Asian housemaid faces charges of theft for stealing cash and jewellery worth a total of AED182,000 from her 63-year-old Emirati sponsor.

Of this total, the maid allegedly stole AED82,000 in cash with the rest of the value (AED100,000) in stolen jewellery.

The sponsor shared to the court that she began monitoring the activities of the two maids who worked at her residence after she noticed that several of her own personal items and cash had gone missing.

“I kept Dh4,000, which I marked, in my purse in the closet. When I lost it, I confronted the maids in front of my daughter. At first, they denied having to do anything with it. However, after about half an hour, one of them — the defendant — admitted she had taken the money. She brought me Dh8,000 and confessed she had been stealing my money. She said that she stole Dh82,000 in total,” said the sponsor during the court proceedings.

The housemaid admitted to the theft not only of the missing cash, but also of the missing gold necklaces, bracelets and other jewellery worth AED 100,000.

Court investigations found out that the maid regularly stole from her employer whenever she was away and sent all of the cash and jewellery to her home country, with money transfer receipts found with the defendant.

The housemaid is currently detained, awaiting the ruling that will be announced this November 9.