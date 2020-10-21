Ex-girlfriend faces court after leaking boyfriend’s nude photos on Instagram

A 29-year-old woman was found guilty of maliciously posting a photo of her ex-boyfriend’s private parts on social media.

Yasmin Walker from North Yorkshire in England posted the nude photo in her wall that had around 1,300 followers at the time, with three laughing emojis and a mocking caption.

Reports from The Sun reveal that Walker was dumped by her ex-partner after their short relationship.

The victim was with his son in the cinemas when he began receiving a barrage of notifications from his concerned friends regarding the leaked photos.

“Not my fault you got a little dick and is s*** in bed,” read Walker’s message to her ex-boyfriend on WhatsApp.

The town’s magistrates’ court found Walker guilty of revealing a sexual photo with the intent to cause distress.

“I have had nights out where people have been shouting stuff about it,” said the victim who cannot be named for privacy reasons, in an interview with The Sun.

The court will finalize Walker’s sentence next month.

In England, people found guilty of posting nude photos of people without consent can get up to two years of jail time.