CA confirms Lomondot’s post as new PH Ambassador to Kuwait

The Commission on Appointments in the Philippines has confirmed the post of His Excellency Mohd. Noordin Pendosin Noor Lomondot as the Philippines’ new Ambassador to Kuwait on September 16.

Amb. Lomondot’s confirmed was deferred earlier this year after lawmakers pointed out that he was already set to retire in April due to his age.

Lawmakers then suggested for Amb. Lomondot to be given the post as a political appointee after his retirement.

Amb. Lomondot previously served as the Philippine Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires in Kuwait since 2018. A seasoned diplomat, his 32 years in service to the Department of Foreign Affairs had him assigned in different countries including Iran, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, Lebanon, and Bangladesh.

“Under my watch, seven OFWs facing death sentence was spared from execution due to my exceptional report and strong representations with the host government,” said Amb. Lomondot.

Apart from Amb. Lomondot’s confirmation, two former Philippine diplomats in the UAE, along with 11 other foreign affairs officials and foreign service officers, have been recommended for confirmation.

The bicameral body confirmed the appointment of Frank Revil Cimafranca, ambassador to Hungary and Giovanni Endencia Palec as ambassador to Cyprus.

Amb. Cimafranca previously served as the Consul General in Dubai from 2012 to 2015, while Amb. Palec served as a Deputy Consul General in the same emirate.