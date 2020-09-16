WATCH: Two ex-PH diplomats in UAE appointed as ambassadors in Hungary and Greece

Two former Philippine diplomats in the UAE, along with 11 other foreign affairs officials and foreign service officers, have been recommended for confirmation by a panel of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The bicameral body confirmed the appointment of Frank Revil Cimafranca, ambassador to Hungary with concurrent jurisdiction over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Moldova.

Cimafranca became Consul-General in Dubai from 2012 to 2015. During his stint, he was credited for providing travel document gratis to almost 1,000 overseas Filipino workers in Dubai who availed of the amnesty program of the UAE government.

Known to his colleagues as Jojo, Cimafranca is a proud Boholanon. He joined the Department of Foreign Affairs in 1981 as a clerk and researcher and later pursued his law studies while at the DFA. Since then, he steadily made his way up to significant overseas posts namely as Administrative Officer then Vice Consul in Sydney (1991-94); third Secretary and Vice Consul in Kuala Lumpur (1994-95); Third Secretary and Vice Consul in Jakarta (1995-97); Second Secretary, First Secretary and Consul, then Minister in Philippine Mission UN Geneva (2000-06).

He also became Director of Office of Legal Affairs (2006-07), and Executive Director of the Office of Fiscal Management in 2008 before his posting in The Hague.

In recognition of his outstanding service to our migrant workers, he was conferred with the Parangal-Kabalikat na Lingkod-Bayan Award in 2010.

Likewise, the CA’s foreign affairs committee, chaired by Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson, also recommended for CA approval the nomination of Giovanni Endencia Palec as ambassador to Cyprus.

Palec started his legal career as an Associate Lawyer in various private firms in 1990, until he joined the Department in 1995. He assumed key positions overseas, particularly at the Embassies of the Republic of the Philippines in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Muscat, Oman; Wellington, New Zealand. Palec also served as Deputy Consul General in Dubai.

Here’s the complete list of Philippine diplomats confirmed by the CA:

Maria Amelita Cunanan Aquino, Chief of Mission Class 1, as ambassador to Cambodia

Frank Revil Cimafranca, Chief of Mission Class 1, as ambassador to Hungary

Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre, Chief of Mission Class 1, as ambassador to Vietnam

Giovanni Endencia Palec, Chief of Mission Class 2, as ambassador to the Hellinic

Republic with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Cyprus

Macairog Sabiniano Alberto, ambassador to Israel with the salary and emoluments of a Chief of Mission Class 1

Mohd. Noordin Pendosina Noor Lomondot, Ambassador to Kuwait, with the salary and emoluments as Chief of Mission, Class 1

The CA also confirmed the appointment of the following foreign service officers: