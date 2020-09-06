Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Roque: Manila Bay’s white sand makeover to benefit Pinoys’ mental health

Staff Report 4 hours ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has defended the decision to fill Manila Bay with artificial white sand, saying that it can help the mental health of Filipinos amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Sa gitna ng pandemya, kailangan din pangalagaan ang mental health. I think iyong pagpapasyal sa mga lugar kagaya ng Manila Bay na may white beach, hindi mo maku-quantify ang epekto niya pagdating sa mental health ng ating mga kababayan, ‘yong kapayapaan na mag-isip at ‘yong break.” Philippine News Agency (PNA) quoted him as saying.

He added that it would also improve Manila Bay’s image, which is popular for its beautiful sunset.

“With the white beach there, it would be one of the most picturesque sceneries in the whole world,” Roque said.

The spokesperson also expressed confidence that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) had carefully studied the white sand project and that the move was analyzed intently.

DENR earlier said that the artificial white is based on crushed dolomite boulders from Cebu.

The department and the Manila Bay Task Force, PNA reported, are on the first Phase of what they call the Manila Bay beach nourishment project. The overlaying of sand is said to be finished by September 19.

