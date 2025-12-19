GlobalLatest NewsNews

Woman marries AI partner in Japan

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo46 mins ago

A woman has married her partner, an artificial intelligence (AI), after it proposed to her in Okayama, Japan.

Bride Yurina Noguchi was seen wearing a traditional white gown as she walked down the aisle toward her groom, named “Klaus” the AI.

Yurina and Klaus exchanged wedding vows, said “I do,” and exchanged rings. Yurina said her AI partner was inspired by a video game character.

She explained that their relationship began with casual conversations with Klaus, but she eventually fell in love. The couple dated, and it was Klaus who reportedly proposed.

However, their marriage is not legally recognized in Japan.

