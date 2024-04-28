Tornado in China claims 5 lives, injures dozens

A tornado ripped through Guangzhou, China, claiming five lives and injuring 33 others. It also damaged 141 factory buildings.

Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province and home to a population of 19 million found itself in the grip of this natural disaster, situated just 80 miles (130 kilometers) away from the international hub of Hong Kong.

The tornado’s impact was felt keenly in Liangtian Village, Baiyun District, where a weather station recorded a maximum wind gust of 20.6 meters per second, approximately 1.7 miles from the tornado’s epicenter.

Search and rescue operations ended by 10 pm local time.

This tornado struck amidst heavy rainfall in southern China, causing floods and endangering millions.