GlobalLatest NewsTFT News

Tornado in China claims 5 lives, injures dozens

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

A tornado ripped through Guangzhou, China, claiming five lives and injuring 33 others. It also damaged 141 factory buildings.

Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province and home to a population of 19 million found itself in the grip of this natural disaster, situated just 80 miles (130 kilometers) away from the international hub of Hong Kong.

The tornado’s impact was felt keenly in Liangtian Village, Baiyun District, where a weather station recorded a maximum wind gust of 20.6 meters per second, approximately 1.7 miles from the tornado’s epicenter.

Search and rescue operations ended by 10 pm local time.

This tornado struck amidst heavy rainfall in southern China, causing floods and endangering millions.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

dubai police man money

Dubai resident awarded for returning cash

3 hours ago
Feature Artwork3

#Adulting: Thinking of getting your own condo? Be sure to prep these 5 things before you do!

4 hours ago
Feature Artwork1 4

Sun Life Financial Resilience Report: Millennials are most financially literate generation of Filipinos, but many lack a plan of action

4 hours ago
TFT News PNP police

2 police officers caught having an ‘affair’ in mall parking lot

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button