GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Passenger safely lands aircraft as pilot gets fatal medical emergency mid-flight

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal9 hours ago

A passenger took control of Cirrus SR-20, a single-engine plane after the pilot suffered a fatal medical emergency mid-flight.

According to a report by WRAL, the plane successfully had an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. Although it is unclear as to what the medical emergency was, Inside Edition says it was due to a heart attack.

The pilot was later identified as Joseph Izzat, a Professor of Engineering and the chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Duke University in North Carolina.

izatt300
The pilot who was later identified as Joseph Izatt

“He was an exceptionally thoughtful leader who weighed every decision with a care that originated with his deep love for the BME community,” said Pratt School Dean Jerome Lynch in a press release to the Duke Engineering Community.

Evan Caulfield, a bystander was able to witness and record the incident from the tarmac where it shows the landing of the plane as well as when Izatt was loaded by the paramedics to the stretcher. Afterward, the pilot was transported to a local hospital shortly.

The bystander shared that he felt mixed emotions as he witnessed the incident.

“Adrenaline, excitement, sorrow. All kinds of emotions,” Caulfield tells Inside Edition.

 

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal9 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 11T145559.878

First Filipino finisher in a Milan marathon says ‘family gives him strength’

5 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 11T142318.267

Marcos arrives in Washington for trilateral leaders summit with US and Japan

6 hours ago
kowloon hongkong

Two Filipinos injured in Hong Kong Fire- DMW

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 11T131048.397

‘No to wang-wang policy’: Marcos bans gov’t officials from using sirens, blinkers

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button