OFW hurt in Hong Kong fire- DMW

Staff Report9 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that one overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was hurt in a fire incident in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The fire took place at a residential building in the city’s Kowloon district.

DMW chief Hans Cacdac said the Filipino sustained minor injuries and has received the necessary assistance.

Cacdac added that President Bongbong Marcos directed agencies to assist affected OFWs in the fire incident.

The Kowloon fire killed 5 people and left 35 injured according to a Reuter’s report.

The department also confirmed the death of a Filipina in a fire incident in Sharjah, UAE.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Cacdac expressed his condolences to the family of the victim.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family of our compatriot who perished in the residential tower fire in Sharjah, UAE,” said Cacdac.

The DMW official said the Philippine government is now working to bring home the remains of the Filipina.

“We are working on bringing her mortal remains home. Her husband who survived the fire is out of hospital and will soon be repatriated,” added Cacdac.

