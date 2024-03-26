Baltimore bridge collapse leaves six missing after cargo ship collision

A devastating collision unfolded in Baltimore early Tuesday when a massive cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a section of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River.

The collision, around 1:30 a.m., resulted in cars and people plummeting into the icy waters below. Rescuers managed to save two individuals, but six remain missing.

MARYLAND—A @Maersk cargo vessel struck the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. As a veteran Naval Officer who has spent thousands of hours as Officer of the Deck, I’m not sure how this happened?

Any mariners out there witness this or monitoring B2B or—even… pic.twitter.com/h1XZ8GanmH — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) March 26, 2024

Paul Wiedefeld, the state’s transportation secretary, stated that the six individuals who are still missing were members of a construction crew tasked with filling potholes on the bridge.

It was reported that the cargo ship lost power and issued a mayday call moments before the crash.

Governor Wes Moore commended the decision to halt bridge traffic before the collision, potentially preventing further casualties. However, concerns loom over the impact on the region’s economy due to the closure of one of the East Coast’s busiest ports.

The four-lane bridge, spanning 1.6 miles, crosses over the Patapsco River and plays a critical role as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor. It also serves as a vital connection point for I-695, commonly known as the Baltimore Beltway.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

President Joe Biden has been briefed, and federal resources are being mobilized to assist.

Despite the tragedy, all 22 crew members of the cargo ship are reported safe.

This incident marks the worst bridge collapse in the United States since 2007.