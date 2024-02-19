GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

IOC denies Manny Pacquiao bid to join Paris Olympics due to being overage

Camille Quirino

Photo Courtesy: Manny Pacquiao/Instagram

The International Olympic Committee has denied the request of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao to join the 2024 Paris Olympics due to age requirements.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) said a formal letter was sent to them by the IOC stating that Pacquiao is already above the age limit for boxers.

Pacquiao is now 45 years old while the maximum age for the Olympics is 40 years old.

“Too bad our beloved boxing icon is disqualified because of his age and that everyone needs to go through qualifiers, in all sports, to be able to participate in Paris,” POC president Bambol Tolentino said in a statement.

Pacquiao also didn’t qualify on the universality rule which allows national athletes to pass through requirements and normal qualifiers.

“The Universality places for the Olympic Games will not be allocated to NOCs with an average of more than eight 08 athletes in individual sports/disciplines at the last two editions of the Olympic Games,” James Macleod, IOC Director for National Olympic Committee Relations said.

