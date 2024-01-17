Canada issues travel warning for PH due to terrorism, crime, civil unrest

The Canadian government has issued a travel warning to its citizens when traveling to the Philippines due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping in some areas of the country.

The travel advisory was issued last January 10.

The Canadian government also asked its citizens to “avoid all travel” in the following areas in the Philippines:

Basilan

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Cotabato

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Sultan Kudarat

These areas are under the “avoid all travel” category which means these places will put Canadian lives in danger.

The Canadian government also designate some places in the Philippines where their nationals can travel but only for essential reasons.

The list includes:

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte, excluding Siargao Island

Surigao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur, excluding Davao City

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

The “Avoid Non-essential travel” list means there is risk and danger when travelling to these areas.