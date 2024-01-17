Canada issues travel warning for PH due to terrorism, crime, civil unrest

The Canadian government has issued a travel warning to its citizens when traveling to the Philippines due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping in some areas of the country.
The travel advisory was issued last January 10.
The Canadian government also asked its citizens to “avoid all travel” in the following areas in the Philippines:
- Basilan
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Bukidnon
- Camiguin
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Cotabato
- Sarangani
- South Cotabato
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Sultan Kudarat
These areas are under the “avoid all travel” category which means these places will put Canadian lives in danger.
The Canadian government also designate some places in the Philippines where their nationals can travel but only for essential reasons.
The list includes:
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte, excluding Siargao Island
- Surigao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur, excluding Davao City
- Davao Occidental
- Davao Oriental
The “Avoid Non-essential travel” list means there is risk and danger when travelling to these areas.