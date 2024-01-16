Taiwan allows multiple re-entry visa for OFWs, says MECO

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has recently amended its immigration law which now allows Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) to apply for a multiple entry visa, said the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) on Tuesday.

In the past, foreign workers in Taiwan are covered by the Employment Service Act which does not make them eligible to apply for multiple re-entry permits.

According to a report by Director David Des Dicang of the Migrant Workers Office in Kaohsiung to the MECO chairman Silvestre H. Bello III, OFWs planning for a vacation must first inform their Taiwan Manpower Agencies at least three weeks before their scheduled departure. This advanced notice allows for the timely replacement of their ROC [Alien] Resident Certificate (ARC), confirming their eligibility for the multiple re-entry visa.

He added that if the work permit of the OFW is canceled, the re-entry permit is also considered canceled.

He further reminded OFWs to adhere to the designated return period to Taiwan strictly.

According to the official site of Taiwan, Republic of China, here are the requirements in applying for a Multiple Entry Visitor Visa:

Visa applicants need to hand in all of the following documents:

A letter that explains why a single entry visa isn’t enough and for what purpose you need multiple entries. On-line Application Form. Please fill out the form online, print it out and sign it. The form is not complete without a handwritten signature. Original Passport (please make sure you have signed your passport and its remaining validity is more than six months. At least one free page is required) Copy of residence permit of Switzerland or Liechtenstein (not necessary if you hold a Swiss or Liechtenstein passport) A passport-sized picture (4.5cm x 3.5cm color photos with a white color background. The facial image size should be in between 3.2 cm – 3.6 cm. The photo must have been taken within last six months.) A prepaid registered envelope addressed to you for returning your passport with the visa (CHF 5.80, Swiss Post). Fee (https://www.roc-taiwan.org/ch_en/post/621.html) paid to us in cash or by bank transfer. The fee for Multiple Entry Visitor Visa is CHF 96.- (US Citizens: 177.-) A flight booking confirmation a proof of insurance abroad (either through health insurance or travel insurance) Further documents depending on your purpose of stay:

10g) For Employment: 1.) a work permit/approval letter from the Ministry of Labor in Taiwan (Before you apply for your visa, please inform your Taiwanese employer to contact the Ministry of Labor in Taiwan and apply for a work permit for you)

10h) For Specialized, Technical Work or Contract Performing: 1.) An employment certificate in Switzerland, 2.) an invitation letter from the Taiwanese company, 3.) a copy of the contract between the companies involved (only for contract performing), 4.) a work permit (Before you apply for your visa, please inform your Taiwanese partner to contact the Ministry of Labor in Taiwan and apply for a work permit for you. For information on how to apply for a work permit, please refer to this link: http://www.wda.gov.tw/​​. Please check if you need a visa or can enter visa-free (see our Visa FAQ)

10k) For Employment Seeking: 1.) a completed and signed 「ROC EMPLOYMENT-SEEKING VISA APPLICATION CHECKLIST」 (Found at https://www.boca.gov.tw/cp-158-4158-09d5a-2.html#download), 2.) a proof of average monthly salary or remuneration over the past six months (only for applicants with work experience), 3.) a certificate of your highest education level and a proof of employment, 4.) a bank account statement, 5.) a Proof of health and full hospitalization insurance for the entire duration of stay in the ROC (Taiwan), 6.) a copy of Swiss or Liechtenstein Criminal Record (Strafregisterauszug), 7.) a plan for seeking employment

Before you apply for an employment-seeking visa, please check the qualification for the working permit under the following link: https://ezworktaiwan.wda.gov.tw/en/

Please note that if your highest degree is a bachelor’s degree, you will also need fully two-years.