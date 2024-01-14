GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos flies to Brunei to attend royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen

5 hours ago

Courtesy: Prince Abdul Mateen/IG

President Bongbong Marcos flew to Brunei on Saturday to attend the royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen upon the invitation of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a statement that Marcos will be joining other world leaders in witnessing the royal wedding.

‘The President’s attendance at the royal wedding reaffirms the strength of the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Brunei,’’ the PCO said.

Marcos is expected to return to the Philippines on Sunday.

The 32 year-old prince marries Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah in an Islamic wedding held at the m gold-domed mosque in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Mateen is the 10th son of Sultan Bolkiah, the longest reigning monarch and was once the richest man in the world.

