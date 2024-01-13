Google and other giant companies implement layoffs

Google implemented cost-cutting measures, resulting in the layoff of hundreds of employees.

The job cuts affected Google’s hardware, voice assistance, and engineering teams, impacting employees across these specific departments.

According to Google’s statement, the company was looking towards “responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead.”

“Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally,” it said.

The company earlier said it was laying off a few hundred roles, with a huge chunk of it on the augmented reality hardware team.

A year ago, Google said it would lay off 12,000 employees, which is about 6 percent of its workforce.

Google is not the only one to lay off hundreds of employees.

Amazon’s gamer streaming unit Twitch also announced it was laying off one-third of its staff, which is around 500 employees. Duolingo also slashed 10 percent off its contracts as the company started to rely on artificial intelligence for content generation.