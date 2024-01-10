GlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai announces 50% discounts on taxi rides for people of determination

Dubai is empowering people of determination by giving individuals with non-motor disabilities a 50% discount on regular taxi rides.

The Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has announced the launch of its new DTC app, where people of determination can book regular taxi rides instead of specialized taxis equipped for wheelchair users.

This service is accessible for holders of the Sanard card, a smart card for people with disabilities. This card makes it easier for users to access the service efficiently and electronically. 

According to DTC’s Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, this move aims to provide users with top-tier transportation services and help Dubai achieve a reputation as “an inclusive city for people of determination.”

