Filipino woman arrested in Las Vegas after shooting incident

36-year-old suspect (right) and Pastor Nick Davi (left) | Courtesy: Grace Point Church, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A Filipino national was arrested for shooting a pastor in front of his wife and children in Las Vegas, Nevada due to a dispute.

The 36-year-old suspect shot the victim identified as Nick Davi at the Grace Point Church. The pastor succumbed to his injuries when he was brought to the hospital while his wife sustained minor injuries.

The North Las Vegas Police said that an altercation took place before the shooting incident happened.

Another pastor from the church said that the suspect has been terrorizing the family of the victim for quite some time now.

Authorities are investigating the motive of the crime.

The suspect now faces murder, attempted murder, discharge of firearms, and two counts of child abuse charges.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

