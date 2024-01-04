DMW to provide assistance to OFWs affected by Japan earthquake

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Thursday that assistance will be provided to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families affected by the deadly earthquake that struck Central Japan on Monday.

According to DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac, he has already directed the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Osaka to arrange all the necessary support and reach out to affected OFWs in the country. OFWs are set to receive immediate medical and financial assistance onsite.

In a statement, Cacdac mentioned that they are closely monitoring the situation of OFWs, especially those who are in the Ishikawa and Toyama Prefectures, to ensure their safety.

“We are ready to provide necessary medical and financial assistance to OFWs onsite,” Cacdac stated.

Data from DMW reveals that a total of 1,194 Filipinos live in the Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures. Most of these OFWs work in the manufacturing, welding, and carpentry industries.

As of today, no Filipino casualties have been reported in the latest update received by the department in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, and Philippine Consulate General Office in Osaka and Nagoya.

The department has also instructed all supervising organizations and principals to keep an eye on the safety of their deployed OFWs and report their conditions to MWO-Osaka for necessary assistance and support.

OFWs in Japan and their families may contact the DMW-OWWA Japan Helpline at Hotline 1348 or +632-1348 (from abroad) for any updates and immediate assistance. The DMW Japan Desk may also be reached through +632-86630445.

OFWs onsite may also contact the DMW-MWO-Osaka Hotline numbers at: +81-7022756082 and +81-7024474016 and MWO Tokyo at +81-7036300167.