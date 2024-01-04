Britney Spears reveals no plans of returning to music

Pop icon Britney Spears denied claims that she will release a new album and confessed on her Instagram account that she will no longer return to the music scene.

Spears called rumors of a comeback album ‘trash’ but she is not completely closing her door to the music industry.

“Just so we’re clear, most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album. I will never return to the music industry,” she said.

Spear said that while she is not returning to the music scene herself, she has been writing songs for people as a ghostwriter.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s a lot that you don’t know about me. I’ve written over 20 songs for other people over the past two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter, and I honestly enjoy it that way,” she said.

Spears also denied rumors that her book “The Woman in Me” was released without her consent.

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY, and that’s far from the truth. Have you read the news these days??? I’m so loved and blessed,” the singer wrote.

In 2021, Spears’ conservatorship was terminated allowing the singer to regain control of her life. It was also during this time when the #FreeBritney movement gained traction.