Japan strengthens PH security by providing air surveillance radar system

The Philippines acquired an air surveillance radar system (ASRS), which boosts the country’s capability to detect intrusions within 300 nautical miles, according to Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday.

Teodoro emphasized that the ASRS, which was manufactured by the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO), is Japan’s concrete steps and actions to strengthen the country’s alliance with the Philippines, particularly on the security side.

He also said that the Philippines was the first-ever recipient of Official Security Assistance from Japan when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the country in November.

Teodoro described what the ASRS can do during its acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony at the Wallace Air Station in San Fernando, La Union.

“Importante po ito kasi makikita po natin sa layong 300 nautical miles ang mga intrusions sa ating airspace at kaugnay ng mga ibang sistema magkakaroon tayo ng klarong picture hindi lamang sa West Philippine Sea kundi sa iba pang lugar sa Pilipinas sa sea, air domain kung sino ang pumapasok sa atin [teritoryo] at kung ano ito,” he said.