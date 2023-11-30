UAE leaders grant pardon to prisoners ahead of National Day

United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders have collectively ordered the release of thousands of inmates across various emirates. President Sheikh Mohamed initiated the liberation of 1,018 prisoners, emphasizing the humanitarian gesture as an opportunity for the released individuals to rebuild their lives within their families and communities.

The tradition of pardoning prisoners during significant occasions is a recurring practice in the UAE. Notable leaders, including Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, have pardoned inmates from their respective jurisdictions.

In his capacity as the Ruler of #Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the release of 203 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments ahead of Eid Al Adha.https://t.co/wj5PHOvrsF pic.twitter.com/8act9OiXBD — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 25, 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued an order to release 1,249 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments. The pardoning, a tradition aligned with public holidays and significant events, aims to offer a chance for inmates to embark on a new life and reintegrate into society. The legal procedures for the release are underway, led by Dubai Public Prosecution in collaboration with Dubai Police.

In Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ajman, the selection process for release was based on good conduct and behavior. The inmates were chosen to benefit from the gesture, giving them a chance for rehabilitation.

As the UAE gears up to celebrate Union Day on December 2, authorities have declared December 2, 3, and 4 as paid holidays for both public and private sector employees.

The Union Day commemorates the formation of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six emirates united, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate the following year.

Preceding the celebration, Commemoration Day on November 30 pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.