Pope Francis calls for extension of Gaza Ceasefire: “Peace, please, peace”

Pope Francis urged for the continuation of the current ceasefire in Gaza speaking after his weekly General Audience on Wednesday, November 29. The Pope expressed his hope that the truce would persist, allowing for the release of hostages and the much-needed entry of humanitarian aid.

“I hope that the truce underway in Gaza might continue, so that all the hostages might be freed, and the necessary humanitarian aid might be able to enter,” the Pope stated.

The Pontiff, who recently spoke with Gaza’s Catholic parish, underscored the severe conditions faced by ordinary people, including a lack of water and bread. “They don’t have water, they don’t have bread, ordinary people are suffering, the people are suffering. It’s not those who are fighting who are suffering,” Pope Francis lamented.

Amidst his call for peace in the Middle East, the Pope also urged prayers for the ongoing crisis in Israel and Palestine. “May we please continue to pray for the serious situation in Israel and Palestine. Peace, please, peace,” he implored.

Not limiting his concerns to the Middle East, Pope Francis extended his plea for peace to the Ukrainian people, acknowledging their enduring suffering in the face of conflict. “Let us now ask for peace and let us not forget, while asking for peace, the dear Ukrainian people, who are suffering a lot and still fighting a war,” he stated.

Concluding his address, Pope Francis delivered a powerful statement on the destructive nature of war, asserting, “War is always a defeat. Everyone loses. Well, not everyone – there’s a group that earns a lot. Those who make weapons. They earn a lot from the death of others.”

The Pope’s words resonate as a poignant call for humanity to prioritize peace over conflict, echoing the urgent need for compassion and collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected by war.

