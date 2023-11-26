Israel-Hamas Truce: 41 prisoners released after Hamas frees 17 hostages

41 individuals who were held captive in Gaza have been freed on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. More civilians are expected to be released as the truce reaches its third day on Sunday, November 26.

Thirteen Israeli civilians were freed along with 11 foreign nationals in the initial exchange on Friday, followed by another 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals on Saturday.

The exchange faced a temporary delay due to a dispute over prisoners and aid for Gaza, with accusations of a breach by Israel. After intervention by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and reassurances from Israel, the release proceeded.

The ceasefire is set to last for four days, facilitating the release of a total of 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinians, following a previous release that included 15 foreigners, including Filipino national Gelienor Jimmy Pacheco.

Read: Israel and Hamas reach truce, 50 hostages to be released