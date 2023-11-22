GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Houthi rebels hold 17 Filipino seafarers hostage

7 hours ago

A cargo ship fell victim to Houthi rebels from Yemen, who reportedly hijacked the vessel. Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in an interview from CNN Philippines, that among the crew members taken hostage, 17 were Filipino seafarers.

Initial reports indicated that a total of 25 crew members hailing from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, and Romania, were seized by the rebels on a Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Japanese government officials confirmed that a Japanese company operated the ship. Despite the absence of Japanese nationals on board, Japan is collaborating with Israel to secure the release of the vessel.

A report from CNN also claimed that the group allegedly targeted the ship due to perceived Israeli affiliation, a claim dismissed by the Israeli government.

The Houthis, affiliated with the “axis of resistance” led by Iran, are reportedly mobilized against Israeli influence, particularly in the midst of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

