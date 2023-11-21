Global temperature briefly surpasses 2-degree warming limit, raising alarms among scientists

A concerning report was revealed at a recent data shared by Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service as it claims that the Earth’s temperature briefly exceeded 2 degrees Celsius above warming levels for the first time.

Final numbers out from @CopernicusECMWF for the 17 Nov temperature anomaly at 2.07°C above preindustrial and Provisional data for 18th Nov at 2.06°C above preindustrial Now two Nov 2023 days where global temperature exceeded 2°C in ERA5 💙💙🩵💙🩵🤍🧡❤️❤️❤️💔#COP28 https://t.co/Cc0PK3K9FW — Dr Sam Burgess 🌍🌡🛰 (@OceanTerra) November 20, 2023

While this breach is temporary, it signals an escalating trend towards a long-term situation where the impacts of the climate crisis may become challenging, if not impossible, to reverse.

According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientific evidence continues to show that human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels have warmed Earth’s surface and its ocean basins, which in turn have continued to impact Earth’s climate.

Burgess’s preliminary data, posted on X, indicates a global average temperature 2.07 degrees Celsius above 1850-1900 levels, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change.