26-year-old mom raises 22 children born via surrogacy

A 26-year-old Russian woman recently shared a video of her “huge and amazing” family, showcasing her 22 children—most of whom were born via surrogacy within a year.

The video portrayed her and her children simply appearing one by one in front of the camera, all wearing white shirts.

According to reports, Kristina Ozturk is married to a 58-year-old millionaire named Galip. She and her husband are planning to have a total of 105 children. By the age of 23, she already had 11 babies.

Kristina shared on Instagram that their 22 wonderful children are their pride. “Victoria, Mustafa, Maryam, Irene, Alice, Hassan, Judy, Harper, Hussein, Teresa, Anna, Isabella, Ismail, Mehmet, Ahmet, Ali, Christina, Alyona, Sarah, Lokman, Alparslan and Olivia – they are our happiness! Each of them gives warmth and love!” she wrote.

In a report from The Sun, the Ozturks paid $195,000 (P10.8 million) to surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021. Additionally, they spend $96,000 (P5.3 million) on 16 live-in nannies in a year.

However, Kristina and the 22 children are currently not living with their father, as he was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this year, reported by The Daily Mail. Galip was found guilty of illegal purchase and possession of drugs.

“At the moment our dad is far away from us and the kids miss him so much! We are looking forward to it!” Kristina wrote in her post.

“My husband and I put in all our efforts to raise our children healthy, happy, honest people, filling their hearts with light and kindness! After all, our children are the future of the world!” she added.