Two Filipino doctors among foreign nationals allowed to cross from Gaza to Egypt

Two Filipino doctors who are part of the international humanitarian organization, Doctors without Borders, were included in the foreign nationals allowed to cross Gaza to Egypt.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega confirmed in a tweet shared by CNN Philippines.

“We are engaging with Israel to prioritize Filipinos among nationalities to be first allowed exit. Right now, they are prioritizing members of international organizations,” De Vega said in the same statement.

The DFA official added that Israel first allows the persons to exit Gaza and proceed to the Egypt border where they are processed by Egyptians for entry.

“The two Filipino doctors working with Doctors without Borders – an international humanitarian organization- are among the selected Foreign nationals who have been allowed to exit Gaza and cross to Egypt. But this is just the initial list,” De Vega added.