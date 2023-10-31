GlobalEntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miss Grand International president calls PH bet Nikki de Moura ‘unprofessional’

Staff Report

Courtesy: Miss Grand International

Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil singled out Philippine bet Nikki de Moura for being unprofessional and impolite during the competition.

In a livestream video, Nawat said that Nikki immediately went backstage and packed up after the Top 20 candidates were announced.

Nawat said that candidates who were not able to enter the Top 20 should have stayed for the show but Nikki didn’t actually care at all.

“She doesn’t pay attention to others. She doesn’t show respect. She doesn’t have a responsibility,” Nawat said.

“Did you see her? If you see her, I will give you one million US dollars,” he said, adding it’s “difficult to work with” de Moura, who only “did what she wanted.”

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International title.

After the competition, De Moura spoke about being disappointed with the results of her journey in the competition.

“I poured my heart and soul into representing the Philippines, and my heart aches with disappointment. But even in the face of this heartache, I choose gratitude,” she said.

“I understand I may still be young. I will continue to work hard, learn, and grow, because I believe that disappointment is only a stepping stone to future success,” she added.

