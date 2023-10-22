Lithuanian man arrested for faking heart attacks to avoid paying bill in multiple restaurants

A Lithuanian man living in Alicante, a city and municipality in the Valencian Community of Spain, has finally been caught by the police after scamming 20 restaurants by faking his heart attacks to avoid paying the bill.

In a report from The Independent and several other local media, Aidas J., 50, disguised himself as a Russian tourist who is well-dressed in designer clothes and mixed together multiple languages. He would order multiple items on the menu, such as a Russian Salad, multiple glasses of whiskey, a hearty main of entrecote or lobster, and more whisky for desert.

After eating his meal and receiving his bill, reports said that he would “dramatically clutch his chest and fall to the floor as if he was having a heart attack.”

For the twentieth time, Aidas attempted to swindle his way into another sumptuous meal. However, he caught the police’s attention this time when the manager of El Buen Comer restaurant Moisés Doménech noticed him trying to flee.

According to The Sun, as Aidas tried to make his escape, he collapsed to the floor. Doménech told the newspaper, “It was very theatrical, he pretended to faint and slumped himself down on the floor.”

The offender ordered two whiskeys and seafood paella at El Buen Comer, receiving a bill for 34.85 Euros. He even sought medical attention for his “heart problems” and was even admitted to hospital.

After a long series of offences, and ignoring court summons and fines, the conman has been sentenced to 42 days in jail, although his crimes are considered minor, given that each bill ranged between £13 and £60.

According to the Alicante National Police, he had been arrested multiple times in the city of Alicante and “the modus operandi was the same.”