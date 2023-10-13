GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

More Filipinos want to get out of Gaza – DFA 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that more Filipinos are requesting to be repatriated from war-torn Gaza.

DFA Undersecretary Ed De Vega said that some 92 Filipinos expressed their interest in going home.

“Out of the 131, up to 92 now are asking for repatriation and that’s as of several hours ago. By now baka umakyat na. That’s over 70%,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

De Vega said that the repatriation out of Gaza will be challenging.

“Not one has been repatriated yet because of the fact that Gaza is under a blockade,” he added.

De Vega said that they are exhausting diplomatic channels to allow the safe passage of OFWs.

“The Philippine government is working with diplomatic partners to seek humanitarian corridors to allow people to exit. Obviously, if not the border with Israel, through the Rafah border with Egypt,” he added.

