Microsoft faces $28.9 billion tax demand

Microsoft received notice from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Wednesday, demanding an additional tax payment of $28.9 billion. The IRS claim stems from an ongoing dispute over how Microsoft allocated its profits among various countries and regions.

In response to the IRS demand, Microsoft plans to appeal the decision through legal channels. The company emphasized its consistent compliance with IRS regulations and highlighted its history of paying taxes, with over $67 billion in taxes paid to the US since 2004.

Microsoft firmly disagrees with the proposed adjustments and intends to pursue an appeal within the IRS. This process is expected to span several years, with the company asserting its belief in adhering to IRS tax rules and fulfilling its tax obligations in the US and globally.